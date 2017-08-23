W/R: Police officer beats journalist for questioning him

The journalist who was assaulted

A police constable with the Visibility Unit of the Sekondi Police Command in the Western Region, Wilson Bossey has allegedly physically assaulted a journalist with Takoradi based Skyy Power FM, Nana Adu Kyei Danso Abeam popularly known as Akyeamehene.

The Journalist was allegedly assaulted on Tuesday August 22, 2017 for questioning why the Police constable was riding a motorbike on a highway without crash helmet.

Constable Bossey, who was riding the unregistered “L” plated motorbike reportedly got angry by the questions, pulled the journalist out of the car he was travelling in, and physically assaulted him in the full glare of the public.

Akyeamehene, in an interview with Citi News that the incident occurred “around 4:30 pm when I came to buy rubbers for my car brakes.”

“I boarded a car and saw the policeman in a uniform at the back of the motorbike with an “L” plate. So I questioned the policeman why he was not wearing a helmet and at the same time with an unregistered motorbike. I was curious because the police were conducting an exercise against that very act.”

He said “our car had moved on. But suddenly the motor rider crossed our car few meters from where I had questioned him. We nearly knocked them. Then the police man warned the driver not to move car. Soon after the order, the policeman opened the front door where I was seated and hurriedly slapped me twice. His other friend assisted him to drag me out of the car and kept dragging me to the other side of the road. All this while Bossey was assaulting me.”

The journalist who is known for his communal commitment with his flagship program “Wonsom wonsom” [Lets build together] added that several pleas for mercy yielded no results.

“What even worsened my case was when I told them I am a journalist. He resumed his slaps. He approached another lady officer for handcuffs but could not get any.”

The event attracted the attention of taxi drivers and other folks around. Those who tried to plead on were all ignored. “I now requested that he takes me to the nearest police station at Kojokrom but he will not listen. Moments later a police patrol team came around and we went to the Sekondi Police Station.

The PRO of the Western Regional Police Command, ASP Olivia Awurabena Adiku in a Citi News interview confirmed that “the regional police command has instituted an administrative action against the constable, while a police medical form has been issued to the journalist. Investigations are still ongoing into the matter.”

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana