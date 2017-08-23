The morning Bernard Avle redefined radio conversation [Article]

Bernard Koku Avle - Host of the Citi Breakfast Show

Host of the flagship Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Bernard Koku Avle on Tuesday August 22, 2017 “veered off” his usual radio tradition to tackle a fundamental problem that has eaten the minds of both urban and rural dwellers, when he was “provoked” by a tweet on social media just when the usual discussions with his panel were about starting.

Bernard spent all the 30 minutes by himself. Inasmuch as that “ranting” was unusual on the show, I wish such tweets come all time because it brings his years of experience and deep thinking on issues confronting Ghana and Africa to bear.

The tweet from the late American entrepreneur and motivational speaker Emmanuel James “Jim” Rohn was against the notion of applauding so-called big people in society for assuming big positions, but not what they are able to change with the position.

If you have followed the Citi Breakfast Show well, you will know that Bernard and his team members; Richard Dela Sky, Nana Ama Agyemang Asante and Kojo Akoto Boateng do not ascribe to the Ghanaian radio tradition of empanelling politicians every morning to “talk”. On Tuesday, Bernard would have picked one, two or three “striking” stories from the newspapers to discuss in between 7:30 and 8 am. He would have given his brief stunning remarks, make way for his panel members to intellectually discuss the issues, then goes for the Tech and Social Media Trends at 8 am. But no!

Tuesday’s version was completely, if you like, unique and thought-provoking, in the way he was carried away by the appendages of the tweet, “affirmation without discipline is the beginning of delusion”.

“Aloski” broke his Citi tradition and spent the first “serious” 30 minutes all to himself on the “position for fame” but not for systemic change philosophy.

Heerr, Bernard was on fire! He was throwing heavy punches so much so Kwadwo “Tikese” Akoto Boateng had to seek shelter behind Nana Ama and Sky, who were showing some “kakarika” bravery by some few interjections. Jeez! Bernard! Anyway! That’s just on a lighter note.

I am writing this piece, not to “worship” Bernard for his monologue but because he spoke about what the real problem with Ghana and Africa is; celebrating people for winning positions, [affirmation], but not for the systems in the country they could make better, [the missing discipline] which “is the beginning of delusion”, judging by our present development and institutional strength.

His “ranting” sought to correct that fundamental reasoning error; missing for long in our cultural and religious spheres of life, “that we must start assessing and later praise or reject leaders at every level by the enduring systems they build”, not for assuming big positions.

I do not want to take the wind out of his mouth. Take a listen!



–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana