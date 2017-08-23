Resist pressure to legalize homosexuality – MP

A Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour has called on MPs to take a stand against any attempt to legalize homosexuality in Ghana.

His remarks follow advocacy from a group of eight Ghanaians in Canada who have petitioned the Canadian government to put pressure on Ghana to decriminalize homosexuality.

Addressing the press in Parliament on Wednesday, the Assin South MP said the country must stick to its position not to legalize homosexuality in spite of international pressure.

“…Without prejudice to the position of the Parliament of Ghana, Government of Ghana, any religious body or political party on the subject of homosexuality, lesbianism and bestiality, premised on my deepest convictions and principles as a Christian, Reverend Minister and a proud advocate of Jesus Christ and legislator, Member of Parliament for Assin South constituency, I hereby openly, and unequivocally declare my firm position against the views of the members of an advocacy group who on Thursday, August 17, 2017 sought to canvass support from certain powerful persons in institutions in Canada to put pressure on Ghana to decriminalize homosexuality.”

Describing the acts by the eight Ghanaians as a “demonic agenda,” Mr. Fordjour who is also the Chairman of Ghana-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Association as well as a Vice Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Members Holding Offices of Profit said such deeds defile the traditions and customs of the country.

“It is worth stating that the constitution of Ghana makes adequate provision which debar homosexuality, lesbianism, bestiality and such acts that defile the core tenets of our beliefs, values, customs and traditions as a people,” he added.

The issue over Ghana’s legalization of homosexuality continues to be an unending debate in the country.

Whereas some human rights activists call for its legalization, others argue against it.

We’re fed up with demands for gay rights – Speaker

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, in July 2017 warned that Ghana would not countenance the aggressive push by external forces to accept acts such as homosexuality, bestiality among others.

“Following what Tony Blair said which I personally wrote him a letter that if we do not go the homosexual way, it was going to affect their aid to us. Honestly in view of these developments, we Africans are also concerned about certain things that may appear really intellectual …It is becoming a human right in some countries; the right to do homosexuality, the right for a human being to sleep with an animal. We are tired of some of these things and we must be frank about it…I think all these matters need to be seriously interrogated,” said the Speaker when some official from Amnesty International paid a courtesy call on him.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Duke M. Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana

