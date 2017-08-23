Registration for 2017 national service persons extended

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has extended the period of registration for service personnel to Thursday, August 31, 2017.

It said the extension is to enable service personnel who have not been able to complete their biometric registration to do so “to avoid being locked out.”

A statement issued and signed the acting Executive Director of the Scheme, Ussif Mustapha said, “The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has extended the deadline for the 2017/2018 service year registration to Thursday, August 31, 2017.”

“Management therefore urges all prospective national service personnel, who for varied reasons have not yet been able to complete their registration processes, to take advantage of the extension and do so to avoid being locked out.”

“Management further directs all prospective national service personnel who have issues with their postings, to contact their respective NSS regional secretariats across the country or the head office for direction and assistance.”

It also reminded personnel that the service year begins on Friday, September 1, 2017.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana