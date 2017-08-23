Nyinahin youth issue ultimatum over Exton bauxite deal

The youth of Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region have given the government a 24-hour ultimatum to remove all machines belonging to Exton Cubic Group Limited, the company prospecting bauxite in the Tano-Offin Forest Reserve, from the area.

In a petition to the President, the youth want the president to order all machinery of Exton Cubic Company to be impounded until a proper agreement is reached by all stakeholders.

The Assembly man for the Nyinahin electoral area, Baba Yaro presented the petition to the District Chief Executive of the area on behalf of the youth.

The Police had earlier tried preventing the youth from embarking on a planned demonstration in the area.

The government said it gave an entry permit to Exton Cubic Group Limited to prospect bauxite in the Tano Offin Forest reserve.

The move, however, angered the youth of the area who have threatened not to allow the company to operate.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah subsequently confiscated equipment belonging to Engineers and Planners, a company assisting Exton Cubic to exploit the mineral.

Although the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu explained that the said company was doing nothing wrong, Mr. Mensah said he was waiting on official documentation from the Ministry before releasing the vehicles and equipment to the Engineers and Planners (E&P).

Exton Cubic Group Limited earlier rejected claims that the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama was chased out of a bauxite concession at Nyinahini over the weekend.

There were reports on social media that Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was prevented from taking his equipment to the Nyinahini concession site by some angry residents from Nyinahin mostly youth in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

But Exton Cubic Group Limited said it legally engaged Engineers & Planners to undertake preparatory works “at its legally acquired Nyinahini Bauxite concession.”

The company also was angry with government over the seizure of equipment belonging to Engineers & Planners and threatened to take legal action if need be.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

