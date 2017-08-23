NDC lying about Ekumfi pineapple factory – NPP 

NPP’s Central Regional 2nd Vice Chairman, Kingsley Kofi Karikari-Bondzie

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) One District, One factory launching committee, Kingsley Kakari Bondzie has rubbished the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) assertions it laid the foundation for the first factory to be established in the Central Region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo will cut the sod for a pineapple factory in Ekumfi this Friday, to kick start his government’s one district one factory campaign promise.

The NDC, however, wants credit for the project.

According to a former Deputy Trade Minister, Mohammed Murtala, the establishment of the factory started in 2013 under the Mahama administration.

Murtala Mohammed claims the idea and success of the factory is due to the work the NDC did while in office.

He, therefore, challenged the NPP to disclose the history of the factory to Ghanaians and credit the NDC for it.

Mr Bondzie in a rebuttal, however, told Citi News the claims are baseless.

“There is no iota of truth in whatever the man said. This is a very fresh business. Currently, as I speak to you about the proposed factory site. The investor acquired the land himself and the title is in the name of the investor so I am very shocked that the NDC can lay claim to this…”

The former Deputy Minister’s claims came on the back of the announcement that President Nana Addo will cut sod for the construction of the factory as part of the government’s flagship One-District-One-factory programme.

The sod cutting is expected to formally symbolise the launch of the policy which the NPP believes will actualise Ghana’s industrialization drive.

The lands and the funds for the establishment of the factory have already been secured, according to the government.

This is expected to be the first project of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagship One-District-One-factory programme.

Nana Addo’s vow to Ekumfi

President Nana Akufo-Addo vowed to develop the Ekumfi District in honour of the late President John Evans Atta Mills [a native of the town] when he visited the place.

“Before we competed we were brothers. We were in university together. We were even in the same hall together as well. We were friends till the day he died. I have to do something to show that the friendship we had was not for nothing,” the President said at a durbar at Ekumfi Essakyir in the Ekumfi District during his tour of the Central Region a few weeks ago.

The ‘One District One Factory’ programme is designed to establish at least one viable factory in all 216 districts in Ghana as part of an industrialization drive aimed at providing jobs and transforming the economic fortunes of the country.

–

By: Marian Ansah/Eugenia Tekorang/citifmonline.com/Ghana