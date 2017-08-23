Men in showbiz are not trustworthy – MzVee

Ghanaian dance hall/afropop artiste Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda popularly known in music circles as MzVee, has said she will not date any man in the showbiz fraternity.

Speaking to Yvonne Okoro on the ‘Dinner With’ show on GH One television, the silky–voiced singer disclosed why she is not interested in dating any man in the arts and entertainment circles.

When asked if she had dated any showbiz guy before, she answered in the negative.

“No. Because they are not trustworthy,” she quipped.

The issue of people in showbiz dating each other has been a huge one in the arts circles.

MzVee’s latest ‘Daavi’ album is enjoying massive airplay in the Ghanaian media circles.

Watch ‘Daavi’ below:



–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana