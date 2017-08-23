Make Yendi regional capital – Chief to Nana Addo

Obore Gariba Yankosor II, the Paramount Chief of Tatale Traditional Area in the Northern Region, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to consider making Yendi the regional capital of one of the six new regions to be created.

He said the Region in the North could be named North East Region with Yendi as the regional capital.

Obore Yankosor made the appeal during a meeting with some chiefs and people at his Palace at Tatale in the Tatale/Sanguli District.

He indicated that Zabzugu, Tatale/Sanguli, Saboba, Chereponi, Mion, Gusheigu, Karaga, Nanumba North and South, and Kpandai districts could fall under Yendi Municipality to make Yendi the Regional Capital.

Obore Yankosor said all the districts mentioned were under the Yendi Local Council in the 1960s until they were created as new districts adding that they would enhance the development of the area if Yendi was made a regional capital.

He said the people in the districts and Yendi Municipality were predominantly farmers who produced large quantities of food and cash crops.

He said there were also large quantities of iron-ore deposits at Sheini in the Tatale/Sanguli District, generating revenue for the country.

The Paramount Chief said the municipality had various social amenities and an air-strip that lays the foundation for its to qualify as a regional capital.

The 2010 Population and Housing Census gave the population of Yendi Municipality as 223,252, Chereponi District 53,394, Gusheigu 111,259, Saboba 65,706, Mion 81,812, Tatale/Sanguli 60,039, Zabzugu 63,815, Nanumba North 141,554, Nanumba South 94,464, and Kpandai 108,816, the Chief said, adding that the large population could contribute to making Yendi a regional capital.

He commended President Akufo-Addo for accepting to create the six new regions, with one to come from Northern Region.

Source: GNA