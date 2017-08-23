Ledzekuku MP screens constituents ahead of Teshie Homowo

The Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has organized a medical screening outreach programme for his constituent.

The MP who is a medical doctor himself with his team screened over 700 people and also gave them drugs for free.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Okoe Boye said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that his constituents were healthy enough to partake in the upcoming Homowo festival.

“Being healthy is very important and as we celebrate our festival I think one way to ensure that my constituents are healthy is to organise this exercise,” he added.

Homowo is a key milestone in the history of the Ga people, as it recounts their migration and reveals their agricultural success.

According to Ga oral tradition, a severe famine broke out among the people during their migration to present-day Accra and they were inspired by the famine to embark on massive food production, which eventually yielded them a bumper harvest which ended their hunger.

So with great joy, they decided to set aside a day to ‘hoot at hunger’ thus the Homowo celebration.

Prior to the festival, the traditional authorities place a ban on drumming and noisemaking in parts of the capital city, Accra.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana