Jordan Ayew targets weekend win against Crystal Palace

Swansea City’s Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew has turned his attention to his side’s weekend Premier League clash against Crystal Palace after scoring in Swansea’s 4-1 win over MK Dons in the 2nd round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Ayew was one of the stand out performers in his side’s come from behind win on Tuesday night against the English League One side.

The result which was Swansea’s first win of the season was a positive response from the team who were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Ayew has been reflecting on Tuesday’s performance and now wants his side to translate their midweek form into a win on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

“It wasn’t easy to begin with. They scored first, but after that we showed we are the better team. We got the equalizer and then ended up scoring four goals,” he said.

“We played some good football. We played our way – the way Swansea play and the way we want to play.

“That’s good because it gives us confidence for the game this weekend, which is massive for us.

“It’s always important to win and we know how important Saturday is. It’s not easy to win at Crystal Palace but we are not scared and we have confidence that we can go and get a result.”

“It’s always good to be winning, whoever you are playing against. It keeps confidence high and we have to keep that going,” he added. “We are a young team. We are doing good things and that’s positive.

“It’s not easy but we are doing well. The staff is behind us, the coach is doing a wonderful job.

“We have to keep working hard and try to get better, and hopefully that will bring us three points on Saturday.”

Swansea currently lie in 15th place with just a point from their opening two games.

–

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana