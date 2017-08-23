Introduce your kids to sex education – Minister urges parents

The Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour has urged parents to introduce their children to sex education.

The Minister believes that lack of sex education on the part of Ghanaians is a contributing factor to unwanted pregnancies.

In an interview withat the regional celebration of this year’s 2017 World Population Day held in Koforidua under the theme Mr. Darfour said he is of the view that parents taking the initiative to discuss sex education with their kids will help reduce high rate of teenage pregnancies being recorded in the country.

“Parents should encourage their children to undertake family planning methods because in times past it was almost uncomfortable for a teenager or a young lady to walk to a family planning centre and say she wants to have family planning or she wants to be advised as to how she can avoid an unwanted or impromptu pregnancy although she may not be in a relationship.”

Income should determine family size

Adding his voice to the recent debate on family planning and the country’s growing Population, Mr. Darfour said the salaries of parents should determine the size of their family.

“Personally I think this issue should be discussed by families, because of improvement in education, knowledge and science people are becoming increasingly aware and being conscious of their family sizes so people should reflect especially young couples should look at their economic situation and income or how much they are earning monthly or yearly and justify it with how they want to live life, that is the reasonable way to go.”

“I have three kids who have all completed their university education and I have been able to cater for them very well because I wanted to have three children and I did that with ease so I believe that is the reasonable way.”

The Minister thus advised opinion leaders to start education on ways to reduce the high population growth in the country.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana