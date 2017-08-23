Five under investigation over $66m SSNIT software deal

About 5 people are currently being investigated by the Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO) for their involvement in the acquisition of a BOS software for the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) at $66 million.

Reports say the software was to network all branches of SSNIT across the country to enable them to receive data directly to the headquarters and enhance efficiency.

However, the current administration at a media interaction on Tuesday criticized the move.

The Board of SSNIT has since engaged the services of an audit firm, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) to audit the transaction.

The Director General, Finance, Administration and MIS at SSNIT, Mr. Michael Addo explained that investigations would throw more light into the purchase of the software.

“SSNIT acquired a new operating system called BOS; it is designed to improve SSNIT’s operating processes, to make if fast so that we can all network before then we had a hot spot of different systems that we were using. We did spend quite a little bit of money on that to acquire the software and the hardware,” he said.

He added, “As we are speaking, there are a few areas that we are tightening up. It’s not one hundred percent; there are a few areas that we are working on improving, with respect to the cost of it on whether it is working or not, it is best to wait for the outcome of the PWC report.”

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffour said further investigations will be carried out by EOCO and the appropriate punishment meted out to those found culpable.

“I saw EOCO with their reports yesterday and you know EOCO is a secretive thing, they are not to open but from my conversations with them, I gather about five people are being investigated and about fifteen have been called as witnesses but five are currently under investigation,” he said.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana