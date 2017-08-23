Bunkpurugu BECE candidates to get SHS admission despite outstanding papers

About 200 BECE candidates who were unable to write the English and Religious and Moral Education papers during this year’s examination period will be placed in various Senior High Schools to further their education.

The Head of Public Affairs of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said the decision was taken after an agreement with the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Agnes Teyi-Cudjoe told Citi News that the candidates will be placed based on their results from the papers they took.

Earlier, the Council the said the candidates would have to re-site the two papers in 2018. The suggestion was met with fierce opposition from various quarters including a Child’s Right advocacy group, Child Rights International (CRI) which took legal action against WAEC.

The court is yet to take a decision on the matter but WAEC says despite the decision to place the students in some SHSs, they would be given the opportunity to re-sit the two papers in February next year.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana