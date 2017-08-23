B/A: Police hands over ‘stolen state vehicles’ to minister

Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh has issued a stern warning to persons who are in unlawful possession of state vehicles and equipment in the region to surrender them to their respective organizations or face the law.

He disclosed the Regional Coordinating Council will introduce measures to prevent the misuse of government properties and equipment.

Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh served the notice when he took delivery of impounded heavy duty government vehicles that were private hands.

The vehicles include four graders, one buldozer, four tipper trucks and three pay loaders belonging to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) supplied to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to assist them in construction and infrastructural development.

The vehicles were allegedly stolen by some officials and supporters of the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) right after they lost power in the 2016 general elections. The

The Minister lamented the lack of proper documentation for the vehicles.

He commended the regional police command and individuals in the region for their vigilance in ensuring that the vehicles were returned to the state.

“These equipment would have gotten missing but for the timely intervention of the Ghana Police Service and the vigilance of some individuals, we would not have seen the equipment today. The colours might have been changed; registration numbers would have gone off substituting same for new registration numbers. Thankfully, the police in collaboration with the RCC and for us at the RCC, we do not have any documentation covering these equipment,” he lamented.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Nana Kwaku Duah who led the team to impound the vehicles told Citi News the exercise was based on a tip off by some vigilant citizens and staff of the BARCC.

He said their investigations led them to Nkoranza, Kenyasi, Hwidiem, Sunyani, Kukuom, Goaso and Akomada in the Offinso North District of Ashanti Region to impound the vehicles.

Supt. Kwaku Duah said the person behind the scheme was in police custody awaiting trial.

He said efforts were being made to transport the remaining three from Goaso and Akomada to the regional capital.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana