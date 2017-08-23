Ablakwa commends Citi FM for supporting Sierra Leone

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The MP for North Tongu and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa has commended Citi FM’s support for Sierra Leone following a mudslide disaster in that country.

“I was really impressed when you initiated this relief package for Sierra Leone, so I thought I should come here today to offer my donation and support and to use the opportunity as ranking member to commend Citi fm and all who have supported this initiative; and to let you know that this is the way to go”.

“Sometimes you (radio) are tempted to only talk and only call for action but this time you are going further to be part of the solution”, Ablakwa told Citi News shortly after he made a cash donation towards the station’s Relief Items for Sierra Leone’s project.

Citi FM , with support from its listeners and corporate organizations has raised substantial relief items to be sent to the thousands displaced in Sierra Leone.

Mr Ablakwa lauded the station for what he called “an impressive effort”, and explained his reason for contributing towards Citi Fm’s project.

“I chose Citi FM because I have been impressed with the passion and the consistency with which Citi Fm has approached this particular intervention. I have collaborated with Citi FM in times past and I know that you come with some high sense of professionalism, accountability and some transparency.”

“There’s a certain reputation that Citi FM has that’s why I am here to make my support and to see how we can all help to get these items to Sierra Leone and bring them some relieve”, he said.

By: Eugenia Tenkorang/citifmonline.com/Ghana