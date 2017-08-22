WAEC withholds 1,298 BECE results

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has withheld 1,298 subject results of some candidates who sat for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The affected candidates were cited for various malpractices during and after the examination.

According to the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Tei Cudjoe, the number excludes candidates who were detected by the Item Differentia Profile (IDP) software to have cheated in the object test.

It is unclear when the withheld results will be released, however, the Council says it has commenced investigations into the matter.

A total of 468,060 candidates sat for this year’s examination. The number comprises 241,145 males and 226,906 females.

According to WAEC, the number represents a 1.53 percent increase from the 2016 figure.

It noted that 3,315 of the registered candidates did not turn up for the examination sitting.

The candidates were from a total of 15,185 schools and the examination took place at 1,702 examination centres.

WAEC is in the process of dispatching the results to the Schools via the Municipal and District Directors of Education.

WAEC said the results of the candidates are currently online and can be accessed via its website.

The hard copies of the results are being distributed via the District and Municipal Education directors.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana