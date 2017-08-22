VIDEO: Kona bar bouncer apologizes for assault

Daniel Ablorh, the bouncer at the Kona Bar and Grill who slapped a female customer during a misunderstanding last week has apologized for his actions.

In a video , he pleaded with the victim to forgive him and promised never to repeat his actions.

Mr. Ablorh had wanted the customer and her friends to leave their table when found that they had nothing on their table. Although the party was ready to show proof they had made some purchases at the bar and their table was just cleared, the bouncer refused to listen to them.

The victim passed a comment about the embarrassing the situation angering the bouncer. He subsequently slapped her twice, leaving her with a swollen cheek and red eye.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the management of the bar has apologized to the victim and said it will take the necessary steps to discipline Mr. Ablorh for his behavior.

We, the Managment of Kona Cafe and Grill sincerely apologizes to our cherished customers for the unwarranted behaviour of our bouncer last night. We wish to bring to the attention of our customers that we do not condone the behaviour of our staff especially violence against women, as that does not reflect the values of our establishment, And as such, take full responsibility for his actions. We plead with the general public to forgive us our failings, We learn from such experiences. We acknowledge the distress and embarrassment caused to our customers and we have already taken the necessary disciplinary actions against him. We apologise once again and promise that such an incident will not occur again.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana