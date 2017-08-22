Track firearms with technology – Parliament to gov’t

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Amankwa

The Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament has urged the Interior Ministry to use technology to track firearms in the country.

According to Vice Chair of the Committee, Collins Owusu Amankwah, the increasing incident of gun violence in the country need to be attended to with a more tactical approach to ensure safety in the country.

“We need to digitize the old manual way of retrieving and filing records. We need to computerize the system so that we can track all the arms in the system.”

Mr Amankwah added that, “I am one of those who are of the view that we need to be more sophisticated, we need to have accurate data because people are holding guns with impunity”

He mentioned that people in possession of these arms must be questioned to ascertain the legality of their possession.

“We need to question them, where did you purchase this particular arm, be it gun, rifle, or whatever firearm we can talk of. We need to question people,” he said.

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light weapons indicated that there are about 2.3 million unlicensed arms in circulation in the country.

The Manhyia North MP insists that the Interior Ministry and the Firearms division of the Police service must move quickly to overhaul the system of arms licensing and retrieval of illicit arms.

By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana