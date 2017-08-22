Tony Aubynn replaced as Minerals Commission boss

Dr. Tony Aubynn has been replaced by Kwaku Addai Antwi Boasiako

Kwaku Addai Antwi Bosiako has taken over as the Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission.

Mr. Boasiako was the former Managing Director of the Ghana Consolidated Diamonds Limited.

He replaces Dr. Tony Aubynn who has been asked to proceed on indefinite leave. Dr. Aubynn had been at this post since April 2014.

This development at the commission follows months in which the Minerals Commission and the mining industry have been under scrutiny amid heightened campaigns against illegal mining practices.

The Minning Commission acts as the main promotional and regulatory body for the minerals sector in Ghana and is responsible for the regulation and management of the utilization of the mineral resources of Ghana and the coordination and implementation of policies relating to mining.

The commission also ensures compliance with Ghana’s Mining and Mineral Laws and Regulation through effective monitoring.

In in the heat of the anti-illegal mining campaign, the government has interdicted nine district mining officers of the Minerals Commission who were asked to proceed on an indefinite leave, in May 2017.

The nine officers who supervised mining activities in nine mining districts, according to the Lands and Natural resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, were negligent, as they allowed illegal mining to continue in their respective areas and allowed illegal miners to take over their designated territories.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana