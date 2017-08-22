Ibrahimovic to Man United return close as Adidas sell new strip

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to Manchester United is so close kit suppliers Adidas have already started flogging shirts with his name on.

Ibrahimovic is currently in talks with United over signing a season-long deal to re-join the club as he closes in on a return from knee surgery.

And the club’s official kit suppliers are so certain the Swedish striker is going to be a Red again they are selling his personalised No10 shirt to fans.

Ibrahimovic wore the No9 shirt last season but that has been taken by Romelu Lukakuthis year – and the ten is still vacant following the departure of Wayne Rooney.

Adidas are only making the Ibrahimovic shirt available to buy on their American site – but it is another major hint that a contract is imminent.

United boss Jose Mourinho admitted on the eve of the new season that negotiations were at an advanced stage.

And the 35-year-old’s own rehabilitation has gone so well it has now been claimed an announcement over his return could even be made this week.

United’s players are now convinced they will be linking up again with the striker, with defender Eric Bailly sending him a message on social media.

Source: The Sun/UK