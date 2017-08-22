Exton Cubic: We may sue over Ibrahim Mahama’s seized equipment

Ibrahim Mahama

Mining company Exton Cubic Group Limited is considering taking legal actions against the police and some authorities in the Ashanti Region for what it called the unlawful seizure of Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers and Planners (E&P) vehicles and mining equipment.

According to the company, they have acquired all the necessary documentation and permits to operate at Nyinahini.

Some mining equipment and vehicles of a sub-contractor of Exton Cubic Group, Engineers, and planners were seized at Nynahini in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti by the police for what it called unlawful prospecting for bauxite in the Nyinahini Bauxite concession.

The communications officer of Exton Cubic Group, Sammy Gyamfi, speaking to Citi News said “we have many legal options available to us and as I speak to you, our lawyers are in a meeting considering these options and I am sure that when they are done, they will advise us as to the appropriate steps to take.”

He noted that his company has followed all due process to the letter and has “not defaulted in any way.”

“The Atwima Nwabiagya District Assembly, which is the district assembly with jurisdiction over the Tano Offin forest reserve, is in the know. The Forestry Commission copied them when it issued the forest entry permit to us. They have the documents.”

Mr. Gyamfi added that these developments could have been avoided if the Regional Minister had cross checked before ordering the seizure.

“… on record will be evidence of dealings between our company and other government agencies and he could have easily double checked with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ministry Environment, Science and Technology, the Forestry Commission and all these state institutions.”

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana