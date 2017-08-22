Black Stars lost to Burkina Faso over faulty tactics – Maxwell Konadu

Black Stars 2nd assistant Maxwell Konadu has admitted that the team’s game plan was flawed following Ghana’s loss to Burkina Faso in the 2nd leg of their 2018 CHAN tournament.

The Black Stars B conceded two early goals in the first half and were left with the enormous task of trying to fight back to level the game which they failed to do.

The 4-3 aggregate defeat came as a shock to many, especially after Ghana managed a 2-2 draw in the first leg away.

Coach Maxwell Konadu was quick to acknowledge that the game did not go according to plan and stated is bemusement at the failure of the tactical setup.

“Normally every team plays according to their strengths, but if you do and it doesn’t work there is nothing you can do,” he said.

“We wanted to keep the ball as much as we could that’s why we played three central midfielders, but our opponents were still able to work around it. This is one game that we just have to forget. It wasn’t good for us at all.”

Konadu’s comments were echoed by the thoughts of his opponent on the day, Drissa Malo Traore , the Burkina Faso coach.

“We watched them (Ghana) in the first leg and saw how they played, and we mapped out a strategy to stop them and hit them on the counter attack and it worked.”

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana