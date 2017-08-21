West African Immigration Heads to set up Migration Academy

The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi joined the heads of Immigration in West Africa for an annual meeting to deliberate on issues bothering on immigration in the sub-region as well as brainstorm plans to improve upon their operations.

The meeting saw the security heads resolving to set up a sub-regional Migration Academy.

About 14 ECOWAS Heads of Immigration took part in the two-day event held in Abuja Nigeria.

Other issues discussed included the implementation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol on free movement of persons, border management and the fight against irregular migration within the sub-region.

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede commended the ECOWAS Commission for fostering regional collaboration and efficient migration management in West Africa.

He urged his counterparts to compare notes and share operational knowledge to enable them work towards enhancing regional security and economic interest.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Honourable Geoffrey Onyeama, in a speech delivered on behalf of the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria charged the ECOWAS Heads of the Immigration to consider the possibilities of a seamless movement of ECOWAS citizens.

He bemoaned the connotation of migration to negative phenomenon of cross-border crimes and other security challenges and called for stringent measures to change the course of this negative phenomenon to enhance free movement of persons across the borders.

The event was attended by Heads of Immigration from Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Ghana, the Gambia, Guinea and Liberia. The rest were Guinea Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Nigeria and Togo.

The delegation from Ghana was led by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana