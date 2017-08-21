Provisional 2017 BECE results released, 1,298 cited for cheating

The provisional results for the 2017 Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE) have been released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

1,298 candidates will, however, have to wait longer for their results amidst suspicious of examination malpractices, according to a statement from WAEC.

These candidates were found to have cheated in the objective test section of the examination by the Item Differentia Profile (IDP) software.

The withheld results will be released after investigations into the various cases of examination malpractice are concluded.

468,060 candidates sat for examination comprising 241,145 males and 226,906 females; a 1.53 percent increase in 2016.

3,315 of these registered candidates did not turn up for the examination sitting.

The candidates were from a total of 15,185 schools and the examination took place at 1,702 examination centres.

WAEC is in the process of dispatching the results to the Schools via the Municipal and District Directors of Education.

In the meantime, the results can be accessed online on WAEC’s website.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana