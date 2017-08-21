Nana Addo jets off to Equatorial Guinea on three-day visit

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo will today [Monday] leave Ghana for a three-day official visit to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, at the invitation of its President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The purpose of this visit is to deepen the cordial bilateral relations between the two countries and explore possible areas of cooperation, according to the Flagstaff House.

Of focus will be the June 2017 Memorandum of Understanding signed between the respective Ministers for Energy of the two countries, in relation to the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Equatorial Guinea to Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to sign a government-to-government Heads of State Agreement with his Equatorial Guinean counterpart for the supply of LNG from Equatorial Guinea to Ghana, for a period of five years.

“The execution of this agreement is intended to augment domestic supply over the period, and improve further the power situation in the country, both for local consumers and industry,” a statement from the Flagstaff House said.

President Akufo-Addo will be accompanied on this trip by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister for Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko and officials of the Presidency and Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Energy.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, August 23, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will serve as Head of State.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana