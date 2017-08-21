Medical vans weren’t abandoned by NDC gov’t – Segbefia

A former Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia, has rejected claims by the current Minister that some eight new medical outreach vans were left to rot under his watch.

Just two years after former President Mahama launched the project, Citi News discovered that the vans which had been parked for months, were left under the mercy of the weather while others are rusting away.

The current Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu subsequently told, the vans are in terrible shape because they were mismanaged by the previous government.

But Mr Segbefia said all the eight vans were in good condition before he left office.

“The state of the vans were part of the handing over note and as far as I am aware,all of them were working,” the Mr. Segbefia said.

The medical vans were inaugurated to provide healthcare services in rural communities but are currently grounded at the Biomedical Department of the Ministry.

The Health Minister said steps are being taken to get them to offer the services they were procured.

As part of the outreach programme the then President inaugurated eight medical vans to provide healthcare services for rural communities.

These vans were to help bring health services to the doorstep of the people as explained by then Minister of Health, Alex Segebefia.

A close up examination however showed they had not been moved out of the parking lot in a very long time.

Citi News’ Anas Seidu who visited the area where the cars had been parked, reported that “the bushes were swallowing up some of these vans. The tires are deflated and the colours are fading due to the exposure to the scorching sun and down pours.”

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana