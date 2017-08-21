Indian businessman tried entering Ghana ‘illegally’ – Immigration

Kwame Asuah Takyi

The Ghana Immigration Service has accused embattled Indian businessman, Ashok Kumar Sivaram of attempting to enter Ghana illegally after he was deported from the country.

“On the 3rd of August, 2017, Mr. Ashok Sivaram attempted to enter the country illegally without an entry visa and this is in breach of section 4 of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573 which provides for the condition of entry into Ghana,” a statement from the Service stated.

Mr. Ashok head earlier petitioned President Akufo-Addo to call the Minister of Interior and the Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service to order over what he termed as harassment from the aforementioned personalities.

In the petition, he accused the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, Director/Comptroller of the Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi and Deputy Comptroller General in-charge of Operations, Laud Afrifa illegally deporting him in order to give his business partner an easy way to take over his company, Jai Mai Communications Limited.

He accused Mr Takyi of refusing to comply with a High Court order to regularize his stay in the country and asked the president to intervene in the matter.

“Mr. President, the action of the respondents is a deliberate ploy to render my status in the country without a valid permit in order to easily facilitate my removal from the jurisdiction. This action by the respondents is also a clear attempt to undermine the order for valuation of the company the by high court dated 5th May, 2017. Mr. President, I implore you as the father of the nation to graciously step in to resolve the matters raised in my petition. I shall forever be grateful to you for your prompt action on this matter,” he added in the petition.

But the statement signed by Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs at the Immigration Service rejected the allegations and adding that they have no interest in the feud between Ashok and his business partner.

“It is instructive to note that prior to Mr. Ashok’s deportation for security reasons, neither Honourable Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Dery nor the GIS had any knowledge of the suit between Sachin Nambeer and Ashok Kumar Sivaram (the Indian national) regarding the business matters which is of subject litigation in Court. The Immigration Service and the Minister of the Interior have no interests in the ongoing feud between Mr Ashok Kumar and his business associates. There is no ill-motive in the handling of the legality of Mr Kumar’s stay in the country. Mr. Ashok Kumar Sivaram is subject to the provisions of the Immigration Act 2000, Act 573,” the statement added.

Ashok files suit for working visa

Meanwhile, Mr. Ashok has filed a fresh lawsuit at an Accra High Court seeking an order to be given a temporary working visa in Ghana.

According to the lawsuit filed by his lawyer, Gary Nimako, the temporary working visa will enable Ashok live and work legally in the country while fighting his illegal deportation case in court.

