Indian businessman files suit for working visa

The embattled Indian businessman, Ashok Kumar Sivaram, who was deported illegally, has filed a lawsuit at an Accra High Court seeking an order to be given a temporary working visa.

According to the lawsuit filed by his lawyer, Gary Nimako, the temporary working visa will enable him live and work legally in the country while figting his illegal deportation case in court.

An Accra High court had earlier indicated that the Interior Minister breached the rule of natural justice by refusing to give the plaintiff a hearing after he had accused him of allegedly committing fraud.

The court on July 31, 2017, quashed the deportation of Mr. Sivaram by Ambrose Derry.

According to the court, the Interior Minister exceeded his jurisdiction by determining fraud against the Indian businessman without recourse to the court.

The court also indicated that the Interior Minister breached the rule of natural justice by not giving the plaintiff a hearing after he had accused him of allegedly committing fraud.

But Mr. Sivaram, since his return to the country has not been given a visa despite a court order.

The Indian businessman has also petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo to call the Minister of Interior and the Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service to order over what he termed as harassment by the aforementioned personalities.

Mr. Sivaram said he was constantly being harassed by officials of the Ghana Immigration Service and he believes his frustrations are part of a grand scheme to transfer his interest in his company, Jai Mai Communications Limited, to his business partner.

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi has, however, rejected accusations that he is conniving with the Interior Minister to frustrate the Indian businessman.

We’ve no agenda against Indian businessman

Meanwhile, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi has rejected accusations that he is conniving with the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, to frustrate an Indian businessman.

“He has misled the public. He has thrown dust into the eyes of the public. What would the Minister of Interior, honorable Ambrose Dery, gain by interfering in the business of a foreign expatriate… why should he?” Mr. Takyi asked in a Citi News interview.

–

By: Fred Djanbanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana