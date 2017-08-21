I found Castro’s body with river god – Diver claims

A revelation by a diver, Samuel Odartey Lamptey, may stop people from asking the question, “is Castro dead or alive?”

The disappearance of hip life musician Theophilus Tagoe aka Castro and his friend Janet Bandu has raised concerns about whether they are alive or not, because all attempts to find their bodies has proven futile.

The two who had been seen skiing without life jackets at Aqua Safari in Ada in 2014, it is believed, fell in the Ada lake, near the estuary.

It is believed that when someone drowns in any water body, the dead body should be washed back to the banks after three days.

After Castro’s disappearance, some have said they had seen him in Togo. Others say he has been hiding in Takoradi, while some believe he is dead.

Broadcaster Kofi Adomah had an interview with a diver called Samuel Odartey Lamptey who said that Asamoah Gyan, Captain of the Black Stars who was with Castro at the resort before he got missing, asked him to help find Castro, two days after the incident.

Mr. Lamptey who claims has been retrieving bodies that drown in water bodies, said he found them deep down the Volta River estuary in Ada after he has spent four days in search of the bodies.

“It was two days after they got missing that Asamoah Gyan sent someone to come and call me to search for Castro and I agreed to go and help them. Even though it was in the evening I went to search for them immediately. They rented a canoe for me and I set off. I found them under the water after about four days,” he told Kofi Adomah on Kofi TV.

He explained he was not able to touch the bodies because a big snake believed to be the river god was lying by the two bodies.

“When I tried to touch the bodies, a big snake appeared and warned me not to touch them. So I asked what I could do and I was told there was the need for some rituals to be performed,” he explained.

He said to get Castro’s body back they needed to have done some rituals for both of them but when he told Asamoah Gyan he said his concern was Castro and not Janet because he did not know her.

Mr. Lamptey, however, stated that Castro died because he defied earlier cautions given him by the river gods not to come to the place.

Watch the full interview below:

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com//Ghana