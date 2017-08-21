Average mortgage rate remains at 33.1%

The average interest rate for mortgage loans among commercial banks remained at 33.1 percent as previously recorded in June.

According to the Bank of Ghana’s Annual Percentage Rate (APR)and Average Interest (AI) report, Bank of Africa still offers the highest interest on mortgages at 36.6 percent.

Bank of Baroda however offers the lowest interest on mortgage loans with interest rates between 22 and 28 percent.

The Bank of Africa’s 36.6 percent interest on mortgage loans is closely followed by the Royal Bank with its interest on mortgage loans at between 35.5-40.5 percent.

Barclays bank and Ecobank come in at the third and forth positions with interest on mortgage loans between 34.2 and 34.1percent.

Occupying the 5th position is Prudential Bank which offer mortgages at an interest of 33.6 percent.

The top five from the bottom are Bank of Baroda, Stanbic Bank, Zenith Bank, GCB Bank and BSIC.

Their interests on mortgage loans are between 22 percent and 31.4 percent.

Twenty Two banks, according to the BoG report, do not offer mortgage loans.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana