Ten things guys will only do when they are crazy about you

It’s not always easy to know when a guy is in love with us for real. But there are certain things he starts doing differently that gives him away.

“How did you know I was in love with you, baby?”

“Because you literally just jumped off a cliff.”

“Oh yeah! Damn, I wondered if that would give me away.”

Being in love is exciting – there is no better feeling. But how about all the confusion and worry that precedes being in love? You know how it is. You’re crazy about him, but you just can’t figure out if he’s crazy about you.

It’s tough. But there is an easy way of finding out if he loves you. Guys, without even realising it, have at least ten “tells” that let you know they’re crazy about you. In other words, they start acting really strange …

They’ll Pick You Up From Work

URGH! It’s been another long day at work, and you’re so not in the mood for the commute home. You really don’t want to have to deal with all that traffic. And it’s raining. Obviously!

But, look! There’s your man! He’s parked up, waiting for you.

You walk over, excited but curious.

“What are you doing here?” you ask.

“Thought I’d pick you up and take you out tonight,” he says with a smile.

You try to play it cool. But you can’t stop beaming. As it turns out, he’s frigging crazy about ya!

They Follow You Everywhere

Okay, no, they don’t follow you around in a really creepy, stalker-ish way. But all of a sudden, they’re ready to accompany you everywhere – even on shopping trips!

So weird. One moment you couldn’t get him off his video game, and now he’s ready to be at your beck and call.

And he’s definitely willing to be by your side if he finds out you’re thinking of popping to the shops with another guy instead.

He’s keen, he’s eager – he’s crazy about you!

They Talk About The Future

Usually, it’s really difficult to get a guy to talk about the future. Whether they’re blasting zombies on their video games or shouting at their favourite sports teams, guys often prefer to live in the moment.