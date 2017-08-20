Technical university teachers issue ultimatum over Governing Councils

Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has given the government a one-week ultimatum to establish governing councils for the technical universities in the country else they would ‘advise themselves’.

The General Secretary of the Association, Mr David Worwui-Brown, who addressed a press conference organized by the Association the 33rd Annual Congress at the Koforidua Technical University, said there are many options available for the Association and they would follow due process.

He said the actions of government are a clear demonstration of lack of interest in technical education.

The General Secretary said whiles the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh promised in April that the Governing Councils of all the Technical Universities would be inaugurated by the end of June this year, as at August not even one has been inaugurated for any of the Technical Universities.

The Association said the government has established Governing Councils for some public universities in the country.

Mr Worwui-Brown said information available to the Association indicates that the list for

the Governing Councils of the various Technical Universities are ready and what is left is for the government to add his four nominees to each of the lists submitted for the establishment of the councils.

The General Secretary of the Association said the unavailability of Governing Councils for the Technical Universities is hindering the ability of the universities to graduate students or admit fresh students and determine the fees to be paid by students.

He said without such councils, the Technical Universities cannot promote lecturers who are due for promotion or recruit new lecturers to replace those that have retired.

The Association called on the government to also conclude the process of converting the remaining Polytechnics into Technical Universities and these are the Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics.

Source: GNA