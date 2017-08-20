Medical outreach vans left to rot years after commissioning [Report]

Citi News checks revealed that some eight medical outreach vans have been left to rot by the Health Ministry two years after the Mahama administration commissioned them.

The medical vans were inaugurated to provide healthcare services to rural communities but are currently grounded at the Biomedical Department of the Ministry.

The current Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman Manu speaking on the development said steps are being taken to tackle the issue.

Citi News’ Anass Seidu filed this report on the matter.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana