Let’s depart from mindset of aid, charity – Nana Addo

Ghanaians must believe in government’s ability to transform the economy and depart from the mindset of aid and handouts, President Nana Addo has advised.

“We must believe in our capacity to build a modern, developed, progressive nation, and free ourselves from a mindset of dependence, aid, charity and handouts,” President Nana Addo said during the 17th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church at Abetifi, Kwahu.

He believes Ghanaians can “build a new Ghanaian civilization, where there is fair opportunity for all in education and health, where hard work, enterprise and creativity are rewarded, where there is an abundance of decent jobs with good pay, where there is a dignified retirement for the elderly, where there is a social safety net for the vulnerable and disadvantaged, where governance is honest and free of corruption, and where the rule of law works.”

President Akufo-Addo therefore appealed for support and prayers to help him deliver as expected.

“I am fortified in this by the Gospel of St. Matthew in chapter 19 verse 26, which reads: ‘But Jesus looked at them and said to them, ‘with men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible’”, he added,

President Nana Addo further pointed out that he won the 2016 election because Ghanaians were dissatisfied with poor economic conditions.

“They believed we, in the NPP, were different, and could put in place the requisite measures to improve their living conditions. My government has begun putting in place the measures that will improve the living conditions of the Ghanaian people.

“By the Grace of God, and with the generosity of the Ghanaian people, I am here today, not as presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, but as President of the Republic. It was ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit, says the Lord of Hosts’”, President Akufo-Addo said.

He also expressed his commitment to lead the nation rebuilding agenda where there will be retirement benefits for the elderly among others.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana