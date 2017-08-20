Justice for All beneficiary lands 50-year jail term after robbery

The Wa circuit court, on Friday, slapped two 25-year jail terms on one Adams Ibrahim, aged 33, who was recently released from prison on May 1, 2017, under the remission system of the Justice For All programme.

The two sentences are to run concurrently.

Adams Ibrahim was found guilty of attempted robbery and causing harm to two students of the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS).

The judge, Baah Forson Agyapong, said his judgement was “backed by the degree of revulsion felt by law abiding citizens in the Upper West Region for robbery and the prevalence of the illegal act in the Wa municipality in particular.”

He said he also considered “the degree of harm caused to the two victims of the attempted robbery as well as the fact that the accused was known to the law”.

On the evening of July 2, 2017, Kwaku Onyine and Harry Amankwa both final year students of the UDS were in their hostel room studying when the convict, Adams Ibrahim, armed with a cutlass and wearing a face mask together with his accomplice, who is now on the run, forcibly broke into the room.

He said the convict attacked Harry Amankwa and inflicted deep cutlass wounds on him whilst his accomplice positioned himself at the entrance of the room with a shot gun.

In the process, Harry fell and the convict turned to Kwaku Onyine who had sought refuge under his cover cloth and attempted to butcher him.

The two students were rushed to the Upper West regional hospital after which Kwaku Onyine reported the matter to the police.

Later in the night, the convict also went to the regional hospital to seek treatment and the victims who were then on admission at the facility identified him and alerted the police.

Adams Ibrahim was arrested and taken to his house at Sombo, a section of Wa where a face mask stained with blood was retrieved. A blood stained pair of sneakers, jeans trousers and a pullover stained with blood were also retrieved from the convict.

His Honour Baah Forson Agyapong said even though the convict pleaded not guilty, his evidence could not support his innocence; hence the decision to convict him to the 50 years,(25 years each for attempted robbery and causing harm).

By Mahama Latif/citifmonline.com/Ghana