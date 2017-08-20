Bawumia tours Sierra Leone disaster site, presents relief items [Photos]

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia toured the Sierra Leonean town of Regent, on the outskirts of Freetown, where over 400 people have been confirmed dead after the mudslide and flooding disaster.

In the company of Sierra Leonean Vice President, Victor Bockarie Foh, Dr. Bawumia was briefed about the tragedy which has left the country with a humanitarian crisis.

Handing over the relief items, Dr. Bawumia assured the people of Sierra Leone of more support from the government and people of Ghana.

“We are here to sympathise with you and also to offer you some support in terms of our widow’s mite so you can deal with the situation as best as you can.”

“The President [of Ghana] has devoted a million dollars from Ghana to Sierra Leone to help the relief effort which will come in the form of items – both food and non-food items and some cash.”

The relief items will be transported in four flights. Two flights have already transported relief items to Sierra Leone and the remaining two will follow on Monday.

Ghana’s National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), together with some volunteers are also currently in the country to offer technical assistance and train Sierra Leonean officials on disaster management.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana