Alonso double earns Chelsea late win over Tottenham

Marcos Alonso scored twice as champions Chelsea beat Tottenham in their first Premier League game at Wembley Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are playing their home matches at Wembley this season as White Hart Lane undergoes renovation and thought they had nicked a point when Michy Batshuayi headed Christian Eriksen’s cross into his own net on 82 minutes.

But wing-back Alonso found space in the box with three minutes remaining to drill a low finish under goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Chelsea’s £60m summer signing Alvaro Morata missed an early chance with a free header from eight yards out, but Alonso gave the visitors the lead when he curled a superb free-kick into the top corner.

Spurs applied pressure as they looked to get back into the game, with striker Harry Kane striking the foot of the post and Ben Davies forcing a good save from Thibaut Courtois.

The Blues also struck the post in the second half through midfielder Willian’s rasping drive, but they were rewarded with Alonso’s late goal.

Source: BBC Sport