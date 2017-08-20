Advertisers renew appeals to pass Advertising Bill

Joel Nettey

The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) has called for the speedy passage of the Advertising Bill.

The Bill when passed will lead to the setting up of an Advertising Standard Authority which will bring together relevant industry players to ensure sanity in the industry.

This is expected to be achieved by eliminating fraudsters and protecting the interest of consumers.

The President of the Advertising Association of Ghana, Joel Nettey has also advised members to learn lessons from the recent happenings in the banking industry and ensure the right thing is done.

“Let’s learn from the recent upheaval in the banking industry and ensure that if we want an industry that will outlast us, we do the right things…Criteria for differentiating members of our industry has to be based on merit and qualification, quality of staff and the kind of work that we put out and so on.”

He was speaking at the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Advertising Association of Ghana.

Mr. Nettey added that measures will be taken to ensure that the standards of the advertising industry are kept high.

“We have proposed to look at the categorizing of members again; what it will mean is a cleaning of the house, it means that potentially some of us who want to call ourselves platinum members will have to be re-categorized and some of us who are indeed platinum will have to step up but we have to have a system that is fare to all of us.”

Mr. Nettey also mentioned that work is ongoing with the La Dade Kotopon Assembly and other assemblies to ensure that billboards are positioned in safe places.

“The National Outdoor Advertising Standards Taskforce was set up under the auspices of the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the National Road Safety Commission to enforce standards of the placement of billboards. As such, we will continue to work with the assemblies in the country”.

citibusinessnews.com