You’ve always been there for us – Sierra Leone thanks Ghana for support

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Ghana, Umu Hawa Tejan-Jalloh

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Ghana, Umu Hawa Tejan-Jalloh has expressed gratitude to Ghana for its support following the mudslide that killed about 400 people and displaced thousands.

Government airlifted relief items worth GHc 1 million on Friday after various corporate bodies and individuals contributed to support Sierra Leone, which is contending with a humanitarian crisis.

The relief items consisted of food, medicines, clothing, and logistics.

Speaking at the presentation of relief items to her country, Madam Umu Hawa Tejan-Jalloh, who was fighting back the tears, said her country was overwhelmed by the gesture.

“On behalf of the President, Dr. Ernest Koroma, the government and people of Sierra Leone, thank you all very much for this assistance you have given us at a time like this, by not only expressing your condolences but to be here at this moment to assist us in every way possible.”

“… throughout the years, Ghana has always been there for us and Ghana has always helped us; during the Ebola crisis, during the fire and during several disasters that have taken place in Sierra Leone, not to talk of the 10-year war – Ghana has always been there for us.”

NADMO mobilising support

In addition to the relief items, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is also sending a technical team together with some volunteers to Sierra Leone to help with the rescue mission.

Seji Saji, the Deputy Director-General, Technical and Reforms, at NADMO explained to Citi News that, when these things happen in our sister countries, we try and mobilize our staff.

Already, our director of disease and epidemics is already there helping the UMT and the Director-General himself is helping with a team of about 20 staff.

“Because of the situation there, we are going with both technical staff and some people to help with the search and rescue efforts that are going on,” he added.

About 600 persons unaccounted for, after the mudslide and flooding hit a town on the outskirts of Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown on Monday.

–

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana