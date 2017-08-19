Teachers who fail license exam to re-write

Public Relations Officer of the GES, Rev. Jonathan Bettey

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has said that teachers who fail the licensing exam will be given another opportunity to write again.

The National Teachers Council (NTC) of the Ministry of Education has announced that teachers will now have to pass a special examination before being granted the license to teach.

But the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is strongly opposing the move saying it will interfere with job security as teachers who do not pass the exam are likely to be withdrawn.

However in an interview with Citi News, Public Relations Officer for the GES, Reverend Jonathan Bettey said that would not be the case.

“What I said concerning teachers who will not be able to pass the licensing test is that another chance may be given to them if they are not successful. Another chance may be given to them to write and they will go through in-service training to make them more efficient…”

“I believe strongly the chief executive of the National Teaching Council will address parties very soon clarify the misunderstanding around this issue,” Rev. Bettey said.

This issuance of licenses is to enforce discipline and eliminate non-performing teachers from the system, in accordance with the new Teachers Licensing Policy under the Education Act 778 (2008).

Beginning January 2018, the ministry would undertake re-registration of all teachers in the country to facilitate the issuance of the licences.

By: Farida Shaibu/citifmonline.com/Ghana