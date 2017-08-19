Sowutuom: Nigerian arrested for stabbing 27-year-old to death

The Police has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly stabbing a 27-year-old man to death during a confrontation at Lorm-Nava, a suburb of Sowutuom.

The Nigerian, Peter Thompson, had accused the deceased of stealing a mobile phone.

The Deputy Regional PRO of the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Kwabena Danso, confirmed the stabbing incident to Citi News and noted that the police was already investigating the theft accusation that sparked the confrontation.

“It happened on Thursday evening and what we can say is that there was an accusation of theft the Nigerian national made against the deceased, which the police was investigating and that particular evening, the deceased confronted the Nigerian national and was able to stab him.”

Ghanaian youth had reportedly planned to attack all Nigerians in the area. There were also reports of a house invasion and some instances looting by agitated youth following the stabbing.

To curb the reprisals attacks, the Police has since moved in to restore calm and protect lives and properties.

“The regional police command has deployed a huge police presence in Sowutuom to curb that development,” Inspector Kwabena Danso stated.

He added that the stabbing suspect is currently assisting with investigations and “the police is in firm control of the situation.”

By: Pius Amihere Aduku/citifmonline.com/Ghana