Premier League round-up: Wins for Liverpool, West Brom and Watford

Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

Liverpool avoided a frustratingly familiar stalemate at Anfield thanks to Sadio Mane’s second goal against Frank de Boer’s Crystal Palace.

The Reds have become accustomed to firing blanks against the lesser sides of the Premier League in front of their own fans under Jurgen Klopp.

But Mane’s smartly taken strike with less than 20 minutes to play ensured the hosts secured their first win of the season.

Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho missed out on the action with a back injury and it remains unclear as to whether his future lies on Merseyside.

Southampton 3-2 West Ham United

Southampton claimed all three points in injury time to secure a first Premier League win under boss Mauricio Pellegrino.

The Saints allowed a two goal lead to slip despite playing against 10 men for the majority of the clash after Marko Arnautovic received a straight red card for a deliberate elbow into the face of Saints defender Jack Stephens.

Manolo Gabbiadini opened the scoring for the hosts with just over 10 minutes played after connecting with Nathan Redmond’s delivery.

And Dusan Tadic doubled the Saints’ lead from the penalty spot following Jose Fonte’s needless pull on Steven Davis in the box.

Two poacher like goals from Javier Hernandez in the closing stages of either half looked to have rescued a point for the visitors before Pablo Zabaleta gave away a penalty in the dying seconds.

And despite Joe Hart’s best efforts to distract Charlie Austin, the Saints striker slotted home from the penalty spot to hand the hosts a morale boosting win.

Leicester City 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City bounced back from their opening day defeat with a comfortable victory over newly promoted Brighton.

The Foxes suffered a dramatic 4-3 loss to Arsenal last Friday night but recovered in front of their home fans thanks to goals from Shinji Okazaki and Harry Maguire.



Want away star Riyad Mahrez featured prominently for the hosts with the Algerian setting up both of the Foxes’ goals in either half.

The defeat marks consecutive losses for Chris Hughton’s Brighton after losing to Manchester City on the opening weekend.

AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Watford

Watford maintained their unbeaten start to the season with an impressive away victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Hornets boss Marco Silva failed to pick up a single away victory during his time with relegated Hull City, but goals from Richarlison and Etienne Capoue ensured the Portuguese boss shed that unwanted record.

The victory leaves Watford on four points from their opening two fixtures, while Bournemouth slumped to a consecutive defeat and have yet to score a goal this season.

Burnley 0-1 West Bromwich Albion

West Brom continued their perfect start to the season with victory away to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Baggies striker Hal Robson-Kanu proved to be the hero for Tony Pulis’ side, but the Welsh international saw red for a careless aerial challenge to leave his side hanging on.

The win sees West Brom move into second place behind league leaders Manchester United.

Source: TalkSport