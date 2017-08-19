GRA educates small taxpayers to improve revenue mobilisation

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has commenced processes to educate informal sector businesses on data keeping to increase their tax compliance.

It follows what the GRA believes is the low tax compliance due to the lack of information.

The exercise is being conducted by the Debt Management, Compliance and Enforcement Team of the GRA.

The exercise will also be replicated across the country.

Head of the Team, John Buabeng who spoke on the issue said the exercise is not meant to harass the public but rather educate them.

“Some businesses we have visited have not registered even though they qualify to register, so we have directed them to the various offices to go and do the registration. Our contacts to the offices currently indicate that they have started the registration exercise.”

“They had the opportunity to also be educated so we want the general public to know that as per the van information and announcement, we are going all over Accra and we will extend it to all regions. We expect them to comply with the tax laws,” he added.

Meanwhile a visit by the team to some shops in Osu revealed that about eighty percent of shops are tax compliant.

Mr. Buabeng however cautioned the business owners to be up to date with their taxes or face punishment.

“The compliance level at the Oxford Street is good; I’ll put it at eighty percent, there are other minor issues which through our education and then the tax compliance visit, they will become aware of the importance of paying tax.”

The Head of Revenue Tax Mobilization at the Ghana Revenue Authority, Henry Bradford Sam has also tasked customers who purchase taxable goods and services should insist on a VAT invoice or report any infraction of the tax laws to the nearest GRA office for swift action to be taken.

“The Ghana Revenue Authority wants to appeal to customers who patronize taxable goods and services to always insist on VAT invoice and reporting any infraction on the tax law to the nearest GRA office.”

–

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana