Gov’t reaction to Sierra Leone disaster slow and uninspiring – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Minority Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs has described government’s response to Sierra Leone in their mudslide and flooding disaster as “poor, slow and uninspiring.”

He said the country has a proud history of supporting countries in time of distress and said government’s “feet dragging is unimpressive and inconsistent. We’ve always been leaders, not followers.”

Mr. Okudjeto said this at the maiden Volta Parliamentary outreach organized by the Governance Department of the Evangelical Presbyterian University in Ho.

He said government’s request for the citizenry to support with clothing and other items was ‘lifeless’ and that it must show leadership by sending government’s support first before appealing to the citizenry.

Mr Okudjeto said by now, military personnel should have been sent on a rescue mission and not the issuance of statements, which he said, “offered no hope.”

Nearly 400 people have been confirmed dead and about 600 missing after a mudslide and flooding in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown on Monday. Thousands have also been displaced.

The government on Friday sent relief items, comprising food, medicines, clothing, and logistics to the disaster-stricken country. The relief items are estimated to cost $1 million.

The government set up a relief centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to receive donations from the public.

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia will also visit Sierra Leone on today [Saturday] to commiserate with its citizens after the mudslide and flooding disaster.

The country is now facing a humanitarian crisis due to risk to public health from waterborne diseases such as cholera.

Serria Leone President, Ernest Koroma, when he visited the disaster stricken area, called on the international community to provide “urgent support”.

–

Source: GNA