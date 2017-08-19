Convert Wa, Bolga Polytechnics to prevent collapse – Group

The Technical University Workers Association of Ghana TUWAG wants government to speed up the processes of converting Wa and Bolga Polytechnics into Technical Universities.

The conversion, it believes, will put the two institutions at the same level with the other converted ones.

The National President of TUWAG Nana Kwapong Offei-Boohene made the appeal at the second triennial congress held at the Accra Technical University

“We would like to appeal to government to expedite process of converting the two remaining polytechnics (Bolga and Wa) into Technical Universities to prevent the southwards drift of students and imminent collapse of the polytechnics,” he said

The president also used the opportunity to appeal to the appropriate authorities to accelerate the approval of their condition and scheme of service.

This year’s Triennial Congress, which was held under the theme “The Role of the Ghanaian Worker as an Engine for National Development” was also used to outdoor it new National Leadership.

Polytechnic conversions

The conversion of polytechnics into technical universities was one of President John Mahama’s manifesto promises ahead of the 2012 general elections.

According to government, the purpose of the conversion into technical universities is to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

A technical committee on the conversion of polytechnics to technical universities announced its decision to convert all polytechnics into technical universities beginning 2016.

By: Anass S. Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana