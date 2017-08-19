Adaklu finally gets DCE

The Adaklu District Assembly can now boast a substantial Chief Executive after assembly members have overwhelmingly endorsed the President’s latest nominee, Phanuel Kadey Donkoh.

His approval on Friday was the fourth in series of attempts to get President’s nominee approved by the assembly after two nominees were rejected.

The first nominee, Josephine Ohene-Boateng was outrightly rejected by assembly members. The second, Kate Ametepe also a female couldn’t meet the percentage requirement.

Hon Donkor after a failed attempt was granted a second chance to secure his nomination.

At the end of the election conducted in the District Assembly Hall today, Mr Kadey Donkoh polled 14 out of the 18 valid votes cast representing a 77.7 percent approval.

The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mr Maxwell Blagoggie who was accompanied by the Deputy Interior Minister, Henry Kotei has expressed his appreciation to the people for finally approving the President’s representative.

Phanuel Kadey Donkoh is a teacher by profession and 33 years of age. He is said to be one of the youngest Chief Executives to have been appointed. Until his approval, the Regional Coordination Council was playing an oversight responsibility for the administration of the area.

In his acceptance speech, the District Chief Executive has promised to work closely with stakeholders in the area to enhance the government’s development agenda.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana