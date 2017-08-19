10 stages of falling in love you need to know about

Love is a wonderful topic, and one we like to talk about often. In this article, Beauty and Tips takes a look at the ten stages of falling in love you need to know about.

How amazing is love? When you feel your heart beat a little faster each time you think of him, you know you’re in love. When you get a tingle running down your spine when he smiles at you, you know you’re in love.

There are many signs, and being in love is the best feeling ever. There is nothing else quite like it.

But what do the stages of love look like?

Love isn’t something that just happen. You don’t wake up one morning with a melted heart after going to bed with a heart of stone. It happens in stages. It’s a process – an amazing process that the two of you go through together.

If you’re feeling all fuzzy and loved-up at the moment, let’s take a look at the 10 stages of falling in love you need to know about.

Physical Attraction

Before anything else, there has to be physical attraction. If you don’t fancy the other person, love can never blossom. The way they flash their smile at you, the way their eyes twinkle at night, and the way they carry themselves as they walk must all make you gooey at the knees. Being physically attracted to someone doesn’t make anyone superficial. It’s the first stage of love. We must like the way someone looks before we pursue them, getting to know them and truly falling for them.

Moreover, the way someone looks is the first thing we notice. They might not have even opened their mouths, and already we’re hooked.

Friendship

A lot of people make the mistake of rushing into the first date, before wondering why the date didn’t work out. It didn’t work out because there was probably no spark. And there was no spark because you weren’t yet friends who were on the level.

One of stages of falling in love is friendship. This is the part where you break the ice, get to know each other, and start properly bantering. The teasing begins, the fun starts – and so do the more serious questions. You get to understand how one another works, what makes you both tick, and what your goals are.

It’s only after you’ve been friends for a while and feel comfortable with each other that you can truly take things forward.

The Connect

Ever been on a date with someone and not felt any connection? It happens. You can hang out as friends just fine, but there’s no romantic synergy. You just can’t see you getting to know this person intimately. You can’t see you holding them at night, sleeping with them, and living with them.

There are many ways we connect with our lover. We connect with shared values, beliefs, ideas and mindsets. We also connect spiritually, philosophically, and in terms of our sense of humour.

Finding a connection with your potential partner is the third stage of falling in love.

The First Date

After the two of you have realise there is a connection, the next step is to head out onto that nerve-wracking first date.

Sure, you’ll both be nervous as heck. You might even be feeling some pressure to impress the other person (you will be feeling the pressure). But the first date is officially the first time you guys lock eyes and realise there is possibly more than just a spark – there is true love.