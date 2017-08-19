African american woman eating pizza at outdoor restaurant

Had a day where you pigged out on junk food and cake, and now totally regret it? Hey it happens, and it makes us feel pretty bad. If you’re feeling remorseful for what you did, join Beauty and Tips as we take a look at the 10 healthy foods that can repair a day of unhealthy eating.

We can’t help ourselves. After days or weeks of eating really healthily, we inevitably have a day where our blood sugar levels go insane because we eat all the wrong stuff. We indulge in donuts for breakfast, burgers for lunch, and then even more burgers for dinner. It leaves us feel bloated, tired – and guilty. At the time, having a “cheat day” seems like a great idea. You deserved it, and those hamburgers tasted oh so good. But as soon as the day is done, you feel totally done in. And you literally can’t believe you ate such rubbish. So what do you do? The best thing is to then turn to the 10 healthy foods that can repair a day of unhealthy eating. Let’s take a look!

Seeds

Seeds – in particular flaxseeds and chia seeds – are super healthy, and they save the day when you’ve pigged out on all the wrong stuff. They’re rich omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and can help to clear out your digestive system after you’v assaulted it with junk food. And this is really the aim. After a day of eating unhealthily, your body will be full of toxins. Over time, these toxins build and build until you start to see and feel their effects – bad skin, fatigue, headaches et cetera. Seeds flush out your system, eliminating toxins from your body and restoring your digestive system to full health. Fab.

Walnuts

After a day of indulging in the wrong foods, it can happen that you start to feel bloated. Your stomach has never been so big! It’s a gross feeling, and it can prevent you from getting up and doing stuff. Fortunately, there are ways to make bloating go down. One of them is by eating walnuts. A quarter cup of walnuts contains way over 100% of your daily recommended amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which help to ease bloating. They’re a smart healthy food choice that can be eaten any time of the day, but they make for a particularly awesome snack.

Asparagus

A day of eating too much junk food can leave us feeling bloated. In such times, the easiest and quickest way to relieve bloating is by eating healthy foods that are a diuretic – such as asparagus. Being a natural diuretic means that asparagus encourages you to urinate more – which relieves a bloated stomach. Also, because it’s rich in minerals and amino acids, asparagus can save the day whenever you’re feeling hungover.

Aloe Vera Juice

Feeling gross after eating cakes, cookies and candy? We know the feeling. But it’s okay because aloe vera juice is here to save the day. Aloe Vera juice is one of the best liquid cleansers out there. It’s stuffed with amino acids, minerals and vitamins, all of which help to flush nasty toxins out of your system after a “cheat day.” The best thing? Aloe Vera juice doesn’t judge you. It just gets on with the job, making you feel a whole lot better. Yay!

Dandelion Tea

An unusual on this one. But if you can get hold of dandelion tea, you should definitely give it a try – especially if you feel awfully bloated. The root of the dandelion is a nutritious cocktail of vitamins, including A, C an D. It also includes a stock of minerals, such as potassium, magnesium, iron and zinc. Incredibly, dandelion tea also has more beta carotene content than carrots. Amazing! And while it’s normal to assume that dandelion tea would taste kinda bitter, it actually doesn’t.

Avocado

Okay, let’s not lie. Avocado is very much on-trend at the moment as one of fabulous healthy foods. Your vegan best friend is eating, your work colleagues are eating it, and even grandma is eating it (though she has no idea what it actually is!). It’s time you should start eating avocado, too! Its two main oils, geranyl acetate and linalool, are known to have a positive impact on digestive disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome. In other words, after a day of unhealthy eating, you can use avocados to clean out your system.

Beetroots

Beetroots continue to be one of the most ignore vegetables in supermarkets – despite looking so eye-catching and being one of amazing healthy foods. This purple delight should be on your plate after a binge, as it’s rich in a potent type of antioxidant that gives your liver a boost. And your liver really could do with a boost after what you’ve just done to it, right?! Beets can either be boiled or they can be eaten as they are. Just add them to salads, soups or sandwiches and enjoy their sharp taste and health benefits.

Grapefruit

Another fruit that many of us just don’t eat enough of is grapefruit, it is one of excellent healthy foods for whenever you need to recover after a day of binge eating. It provides assistance to your body by kicking calorie-burning fat cells into life, thereby helping you to break down more fat. At the same time, it also curbs your appetite.

Green Tea

If dandelion tea isn’t for you, or if you can’t get hold of it, green tea is just as potent. After a day of unhealthy eating, it’s important that you start the next morning the right way. Technically not a healthy food, but a healthy drink, green tea helps you to get off to the best start. Loaded with antioxidants, it carries out a damage limitation act on your cells. It also regulates you blood sugar levels and quells your appetite.