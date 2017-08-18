PAC hearing: 40 EC vehicles auctioned without documents

EC Chair, Charlottee Osei

It has emerged that the Electoral Commission (EC) in 2013 sold out 40 official vehicles at a little over GHc83, 000 to persons including staff without proper documentation.

The vehicles which were predominantly 2007 model were disposed without a list, which made it difficult for the auditors to assess their fair value.

This was made known when the officials of the EC appeared before the Public Accounts Committee on Friday.

But speaking before the Committee, Chairperson of the EC, Charlotte Osei said they now have the documentation ready.

“There were 40 vehicles which were disposed of in the year 2013. Those vehicles were acquired most of them in the year 2007, 2006, 2000 and some in 2003. When we disposed of them through the auction, a total amount of about GHc83, 000 was realized, we have made copies of the documentation relating to that available as well.”

“We have also given details of each vehicle; the year of purchase, the registration number, the year of disposal and the amount realized from the auction,” she added.

Meanwhile when asked about the name of the auctioneer engaged to undertake the process of disposing of the said vehicles, Charlotte Osei said “I have don’t have that information here.”

–

By: Sixtus Dong Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana