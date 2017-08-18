Kevin Prince Boateng signs three year deal with Eintracht Frankfurt

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng has signed a three year deal with German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Ghanaian has wasted little time in moving back to Germany just 48 hours after terminating his contract with Spanish side Las Palmas.

The 30-year-old former AC Milan man will be returning to the league he played in the past with Schalke, Dortmund and Hertha Berlin.

Boateng has put pen to paper on a three-year deal and is reported to be around 4 million euros a year.

He scored 10 goals for Las Palmas last season cancelled his contract because he wanted to return home.

By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana